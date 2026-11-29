The Union cabinet has approved ₹2,632 crore to modernise India Post between FY27 and FY31, nearly doubling allocations under two existing schemes.
The Union cabinet has approved ₹2,632 crore to modernise India Post between FY27 and FY31, nearly doubling allocations under two existing schemes.
With over 164,000 post offices, the postal department aims to evolve beyond traditional mail delivery into a public logistics powerhouse with global ambitions. The funding—split between the Estates Management Scheme ( ₹1,491 crore) and the Postal Operations Scheme ( ₹1,141 crore)—will upgrade physical infrastructure, expand parcel-handling capacity, and deepen tech-enabled services to capture India's booming e-commerce market. Mint breaks down what this investment means for India Post’s logistics ambitions.
With over 164,000 post offices, the postal department aims to evolve beyond traditional mail delivery into a public logistics powerhouse with global ambitions. The funding—split between the Estates Management Scheme ( ₹1,491 crore) and the Postal Operations Scheme ( ₹1,141 crore)—will upgrade physical infrastructure, expand parcel-handling capacity, and deepen tech-enabled services to capture India's booming e-commerce market. Mint breaks down what this investment means for India Post’s logistics ambitions.
Why does India Post need a transformation?
Established on 1 October 1854, following the enactment of the Indian Post Office Act, 1854, India Post has evolved into one of the world's largest postal networks and is one of the country's largest public service networks. It has more than 470,000 employees and a presence across rural and urban India. Besides delivering mail and parcels, it provides financial services, insurance, Aadhaar enrolment, passport services and direct benefit transfers. It also plays a key role in providing banking services within 3 kms. Its extensive network also supports e-commerce exports through Dak Niryat Kendras, which have facilitated 1.96 million shipments since inception.
However, growing e-commerce demand and changing logistics requirements have increased the need for modern infrastructure, faster deliveries and digital services. The government wants to leverage this reach to serve MSMEs, artisans, women-led self-help groups and entrepreneurs.
Where will the ₹2,632 crore be spent?
The Estates Management Scheme has received ₹1,491 crore, against an earlier allocation of ₹479 crore, while the Postal Operations Scheme has been allocated ₹1,141 crore, compared with ₹857 crore previously. The scheme will focus on physical infrastructure. It includes ₹280 crore for constructing 190 new postal buildings and ₹108 crore for reconstructing 50 damaged buildings.
This allocation will help renovation of a significant number of India Post's residential buildings that are in a dilapidated condition. Another ₹713 crore will fund the renovation and branding of 2,550 departmental post offices, the upgrading of 2,500 rented post offices, and the renovation of 150 postal colonies. The scheme also provides ₹180 crore for restoring 20 heritage postal buildings. A further ₹110 crore will support solar power installations, accessibility improvements and gender-inclusive facilities. Another ₹100 crore is earmarked for a permanent Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology complex in Bengaluru.
How will the investment strengthen parcel and logistics services?
The Postal Operations Scheme will improve delivery infrastructure and expand logistics capabilities. Of its ₹1,141 crore allocation, ₹583 crore is earmarked for optimising domestic and international mail networks, including upgrading mail hubs, delivery offices, letter boxes, Mail Motor Service workshops and road transport networks. Another ₹278 crore will go towards developing 67 parcel hubs and 510 dedicated parcel packaging units. These facilities are expected to improve parcel handling and support businesses and smaller sellers.
The department will also spend ₹120 crore on upgrading 33,500 branch post offices through better equipment and infrastructure. A further ₹160 crore will support marketing, service quality, market research, philately and 100,000 Dak Chaupals for community engagement.
Is India Post already generating higher revenue?
Yes. India Post's revenue increased from ₹12,760 crore in FY24 to ₹13,218 crore in FY25 and ₹15,373 crore in FY26. It has set a target of ₹19,803 crore for FY27. The growth momentum continued in the first half of FY27, with revenue rising 24% year-on-year to ₹8,213 crore. Parcel operations recorded the fastest growth among its six business verticals, with first-half revenue rising 60% to ₹615.2 crore.
Domestic mail revenue increased 39% to ₹1,769.7 crore, while international mail revenue grew 36% to ₹399 crore. Financial services remained the largest contributor, generating ₹4,111.4 crore, up 14%. The department has also undertaken administrative restructuring by creating new postal regions and reducing certain posts of postmaster general to streamline operations and strengthen revenue generation.
What role will digitalisation play?
India Post is expanding technology-enabled services to improve customer access and operational efficiency. Its Dak Mitra platform enables around 140,000 branch post offices to deliver postal, savings and insurance services digitally.
Available in 23 Indian languages, it has recorded more than 10 lakh downloads. Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance have also been digitised across more than 164,000 post offices through a platform developed by the department's Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology. An integrated Insurance Management System has reduced the time needed to purchase a policy to around 20 minutes. It has facilitated premium transactions for approximately two lakh customers, generating around ₹60 crore in revenue.