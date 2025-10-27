India potato harvest seen at last year's record high of 60 mn tn

New Delhi: India, the world's second-largest potato producer after China, is likely to produce around 60 million tonnes of the tuber this season, flat from last year's record high, according to Brajesh Singh, director at ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) in Shimla.

India and China together account for 40% of the global potato production, which was estimated at 385 million tonnes in 2024.

"According to our preliminary estimates, we don't see any major increase in area under potato cultivation and production is expected to be more or less the same compared to last year at 60 million tonnes," Singh said.

Farmers in the key growing regions of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh continued with last year's sowing trends amid favorable soil and climatic conditions.

Weather impact

"We don't foresee any major shift in potato area this year. Currently, sowing is in progress and it is likely to be completed by November. As far productivity is concerned, it would all depend on the weather," said Jang Bahadur Sangha, one the largest producers of seed and table potatoes.

In 2024–25 (July-June), higher acreages and conducive weather conditions had contributed to a record high production of around 60.18 million tonnes of potato, which was 3.1 million tonnes higher from a year ago, according to the second advance estimates released by the agriculture ministry on 25 June.

"For 2025–26, the scenario appears more cautious. Following last year’s bumper harvest, market prices have softened due to surplus supply. While it is still early to provide a firm forecast for the upcoming crop, the planting area is expected to remain largely similar to last year, aided by higher seed availability and continued farmer interest," said Nripendra Kumar Jha, chief executive officer at Technico Agri Sciences Ltd, an ITC group company.

"There is a possible occurrence of late blight in eastern regions which could impose yield challenges. Despite these risks, India’s overall potato acreage is likely to sustain its momentum, maintaining the country’s position as the world’s second-largest potato producer after China," Jha added.

Prices of the staple vegetable have been depressed due to the record harvest. Data from the statistics ministry shows potato prices fell 37% year-on-year amid robust supplies during August-September. The vegetable is currently hovering around ₹30-35 per kg in Delhi.