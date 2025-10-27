India potato harvest seen at last year's record high of 60 mn tn
India is expected to produce around 60 million tonnes of potatoes this season, maintaining last year's record. Despite favorable conditions, no significant increase in cultivation area is anticipated, and market prices have softened due to surplus supply.
New Delhi: India, the world's second-largest potato producer after China, is likely to produce around 60 million tonnes of the tuber this season, flat from last year's record high, according to Brajesh Singh, director at ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) in Shimla.