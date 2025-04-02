News
As India braces for hotter days, Railways to add more coal rakes to avert power crisis
Summary
- As India anticipates a hotter summer, the railway ministry will boost coal transportation rakes to 470 daily in FY26
- Residential and industrial electricity consumption have already started rising, with peak demand hovering around 220 GW
New Delhi: As India braces for a hotter-than-normal summer, the railway ministry is set to increase the availability of rail rakes for coal transportation in FY26.
