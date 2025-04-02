"Growth rate in coal supply to power sector was not at par with the rise in coal production. Coal supply rose by about 4% during the first 11 months of FY25 compared to 5.5% growth in production. Nonetheless, there has been an improvement in coal stocks at thermal plants over the past six months with the coal stock currently standing at close to 20 days for domestic coal-based power plants at all India level, indicating better logistical planning," said Vikram V., vice president & co-group head - corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.