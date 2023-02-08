India prioritised infra development along China border for obvious reasons: Jaishankar
- Jaishankar said 16 critical passes necessary for maintaining troops along the China border were opened ahead of schedule, leading to significant savings in terms of air support for isolated areas
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India has prioritised the swift development of infrastructure along its northern border with China for clear "strategic reasons," as the border dispute in eastern Ladakh continues to persist for 33 months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×