While listing government priorities, Jaishankar said that the 6,806 kilometres of roads constructed along the border of China from 2014-2022 was double to what was built from 2008 to 2014. Minister Jaishankar stated that the construction of bridges along the border with China increased from 7,270 meters from 2008 to 2014 to 22,439 meters from 2014 to 2022.