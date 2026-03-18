India taps Iran for safe passage of six LPG, two oil vessels via Hormuz strait

“India’s crude and gas ships need a safe passage from Strait of Hormuz, both for our energy requirement and the safety of crew on board such ships. Many ships bringing crude and gas from this region are Indian-flagged and hence, they have all Indian seafarers. Despite alternative sources being tapped by the country, this region will continue to be an important supply hub for our energy needs. Diplomatic efforts have started to bear fruit, and I am extremely hopeful that gradually more ships can safely transit Strait of Hormuz,” said Rajiv Jalota, former chairman of Mumbai Port Authority and Indian Ports Association, and a maritime sector expert.