The Indian government is in talks with Iranian authorities for the safe passage of six India-bound vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and two crude oil carriers to help tide over the short-term crunch, two people aware of the matter said.
India taps Iran for safe passage of six LPG, two oil vessels via Hormuz strait
SummaryPassage of vessels likely in a staggered fashion. Indian ports on the western coast have been advised to keep anchorage space available for these tankers so that oil and gas be unloaded quickly
The Indian government is in talks with Iranian authorities for the safe passage of six India-bound vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and two crude oil carriers to help tide over the short-term crunch, two people aware of the matter said.