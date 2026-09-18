India vows to protect interests, as US clears bill to punish Russian oil buyers

New Delhi: India will take all necessary steps to safeguard its energy security and economic interests, the government said on Thursday, stressing that it had apprised Washington of the likely impact the proposed US law targeting Russian energy-importing countries could have on bilateral ties and the global oil market.
The development comes as crude oil prices topped the $100 a barrel level amid the prolonged West Asia conflict, adding to concerns for India, which imports about 90% of its crude oil, more than a third of it from Russia.