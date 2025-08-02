Never mind the US drub, India continues to buy oil from Russia; discount seen rising
Summary
State-owned refiners—Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Lt—continue to buy oil from Russian suppliers, and negotiations are underway for spot deals, said two people in the know of the developments.
New Delhi: India continues to buy oil from Russia notwithstanding the punishing penalty and calling out by the US earlier this week, and it is even reaping a bigger discount.
