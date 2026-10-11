Following Russia plague scare, India put its national laboratory network on alert, stocks adequate life-saving antibioti

New Delhi: India has put its national laboratory network on alert and reviewed stocks of essential antibiotics, including tetracyclines used to treat plague, following reports of a laboratory worker’s death in Russia’s Siberia region after suspected exposure to a pathogen, according to two government officials familiar with the matter.
New Delhi: India has put its national laboratory network on alert and reviewed stocks of essential antibiotics, including tetracyclines used to treat plague, following reports of a laboratory worker’s death in Russia’s Siberia region after suspected exposure to a pathogen, according to two government officials familiar with the matter.
The Union health ministry’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which coordinates early detection and outbreak response across districts, is monitoring the situation. Diagnostic facilities under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state-level reference laboratories have also been alerted to maintain readiness and follow standard containment protocols, officials said.
The Union health ministry’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which coordinates early detection and outbreak response across districts, is monitoring the situation. Diagnostic facilities under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state-level reference laboratories have also been alerted to maintain readiness and follow standard containment protocols, officials said.
India is reviewing global epidemiological updates and considers the risk of domestic transmission to be negligible at present, one of the officials said. The country has maintained plague surveillance protocols since the 1994 outbreak in Surat, Gujarat, which prompted a major public health response.
“We have activated our surveillance and all preventive measures across our laboratory network to trace any anomaly early. There is absolutely nothing to worry about right now, as we are in constant touch with the World Health Organization,” an official familiar with the matter said.
The official added that antibiotic stocks had been audited. “We have enough stock of essential antibiotics, particularly tetracycline, across our central reserves. Our stockpiles and diagnostic facilities are fully prepared, so the public should not entertain any panic,” the official said.
Russian scare
The alert follows reports from Russia’s Irkutsk region, where a 28-year-old laboratory technician died of pneumonia after suspected accidental exposure to a pathogen. Russian authorities reportedly monitored nearly 200 contacts.
Queries emailed to the Union health ministry and the Russian embassy on Saturday remained unanswered at press time.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency had been following up on the incident. Russian authorities had been conducting tests on the deceased worker, while all quarantined contacts tested negative for dangerous pathogens, according to the WHO. The precise cause of the fatal pneumonia remains uncertain, but no secondary human-to-human transmission was identified among the contacts, the agency said.
Plague is an acute bacterial infection caused by Yersinia pestis. Bubonic plague is typically transmitted through the bites of infected fleas, while pneumonic plague affects the lungs and can spread between people through respiratory droplets. Prompt antibiotic treatment is critical, as the disease can be fatal if left untreated.
Low risk to India
India remains cautious following the September 1994 outbreak in Surat, which was associated with monsoon flooding and the movement of rodents into densely populated urban areas. The outbreak triggered widespread panic and prompted people to leave the city. Treatment with antibiotics, including tetracyclines, alongside intensified sanitation measures, helped bring the situation under control.
Public health experts say the risk to India from the latest incident is low, given the absence of reported transmission among the deceased worker’s contacts.
“At present, from India’s standpoint, this is a problem occurring in another country, and the possibility of the pathogen reaching India is extremely low — primarily because there is no report of spread to the deceased person’s contacts, and also because someone with pneumonic plague will be unlikely to be fit enough to undertake such a long journey,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, a public health expert and former president of the Indian Medical Association’s Cochin chapter.
“Plague was a major cause of deaths in the past, but now, with contact tracing, scientific protocols and antibiotics, the threat level is not like it was a hundred years ago,” he added.