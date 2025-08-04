India's quest for cooking gas shifts from east to west
Rituraj Baruah , Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 04 Aug 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
For long, India has depended solely on West Asian countries for LPG. However, instability in the region, coupled with the determination to raise energy trade with the US, has led Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL to explore new ties.
India's state-run oil marketers are in joint discussions with US firms to secure cooking gas supplies beginning next year, three people aware of the development said, indicating a potential deepening of energy ties. The companies—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd—are likely to sign near-identical contracts with the selected partners, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
