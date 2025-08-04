India's quest for cooking gas shifts from east to west

India's energy imports from the US, largely crude, have already witnessed an uptick this year. To be sure, India has already assured the US that it would ramp up energy ties and increase imports. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Trump last month in Washington, foreign secretary Vikram Misri had said that India aims to increase its purchases of US energy in the near future. During prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in February, the US president Donald Trump said that both the countries have reached an “important" agreement on energy that would make the US one of the leading suppliers of oil and gas to India, “hopefully number one supplier".