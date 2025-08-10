India rapidly moving towards becoming one of the top three economies in the world, says PM Modi

New Delhi: India, the fastest-growing major economy in the world, is rapidly moving towards becoming one of the top three global economies, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, speaking at the launch of infrastructure projects in Bengaluru.



“India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the past 11 years, India’s economy has risen from the 10th position to the top five globally, and is rapidly progressing toward becoming one of the top three economies,” said Modi while inaugurating a metro line in Bengaluru.



He also laid the foundation of three metro projects in Bengaluru, worth more than ₹15,000 crore, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).



Modi said Bengaluru has played a significant part in making India a top exporter of mobile phones, having previously been an importer.



Digitalisation will aid the country’s progress, said Modi, noting that through initiatives like the India AI Mission, India is advancing toward global AI leadership. He added that the Semiconductor Mission is also gaining momentum, and India will soon have its own Made-in-India chip, and that India has become a global example of low-cost, high-tech space missions.



“Our next big priority should be becoming self-reliant in technology,” said Modi, adding that India should produce more software and applications for its needs.



In what was his first visit to the capital of Karnataka since Operation Sindoor, Modi attributed the nation’s success in the conflict to technological prowess developed due to the government’s mission of self-reliance in the defence sector and to Karnataka and Bengaluru’s contribution in this effort.



Defence minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at a separate event on Sunday, also said the Indian forces used indigenously developed weapons to run an effective Operation Sindoor, according to a ministry statement.



Speaking in Madhya Pradesh, laying the foundation stone for the BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing, the defence minister said India’s defence exports in FY25 reached a record ₹23,622 crore, and defence production soared to an all-time high of ₹1.51 trillion.



Chief of defence staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan also said the synergy between the army, navy, and air force was crucial in the success of Op Sindoor, according to a defence ministry statement. Speaking to army trainees in Secunderabad on Sunday, CDS Chauhan said comprehensive capability development is paramount, along with an in-depth understanding of the transformative changes being pursued in the military to deal with the disruptive changes in technology-driven modern warfare.



Modi, in May, said Operation Sindoor has set the new normal on India's response to future terror attacks, while introducing a new doctrine on retaliating in such cases.