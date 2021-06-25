India Ratings on Friday slashed its growth forecast for India to 9.6% in FY22 from its earlier estimate of 10.1% keeping in mind the speed and scale of the second wave of the covid pandemic.

“This is, however, contingent upon India vaccinating its entire adult population by 31 December 2021. Average daily vaccinations during 1-20 June 2021 stood at 3.2 million which rose to 8.73 million on 21 June 2021. If the pace of vaccination is maintained close to the 21 June 2021 level, then India will be able to achieve the aforesaid target. In case the vaccination target gets delayed by three months either due to a slow pace of vaccination or non-availability of vaccines, then the FY22 GDP growth will slip further down to 9.1% (alternate scenario)," it cautioned.

The Indian economy was witnessing a consumption slowdown even before the covid-19 pandemic hit. Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) growth had declined to 2% in the fourth quarter of FY20 from 11.2% in the third quarter of FY17. The first wave of the covid pandemic aggravated it as the lockdown had a telling impact on jobs, livelihoods and household budget.

PFCE collapsed to a negative 26.2% in the first quarter of FY21. Since then it has recovered and was expected to gather pace this fiscal. “However, it has received push back from covid 2.0. The push back to the consumption demand is expected to be more pronounced in the rural areas as covid 2.0, unlike covid 1.0 has spread to the rural areas as well. India Ratings, therefore, expects PFCE growth to come in at 10.8% (in an alternate scenario: 9.8%) in FY22," the rating agency said.

India Ratings said that even as GDP growth continues to be a major concern for policymakers, worrying signs have emerged on the inflation front. Wholesale and retail inflation in May came in at 12.5% and 6.3% respectively. “It is still too early to believe that retail inflation will remain in excess of 6% on a sustained basis, given the high base of last year. India Ratings, therefore, expects the average retail and wholesale inflation to come in at 5.5% and 6.6%, (alternate scenario: 5.8%, 6.7%), respectively, in FY22," it added.

