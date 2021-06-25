India Ratings slashes growth estimate for FY22 to 9.6%

India Ratings said that even as GDP growth continues to be a major concern for policymakers, worrying signs have emerged on the inflation front. Wholesale and retail inflation in May came in at 12.5% and 6.3% respectively. “It is still too early to believe that retail inflation will remain in excess of 6% on a sustained basis, given the high base of last year. India Ratings, therefore, expects the average retail and wholesale inflation to come in at 5.5% and 6.6%, (alternate scenario: 5.8%, 6.7%), respectively, in FY22," it added.