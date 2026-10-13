Govt picks 19 fund managers for ₹1 trillion RDI scheme

“Deeptech founders feel this most. Their companies take years to move from the lab to the market, and few investors have been willing to stay with them that long. By channelling capital through funds and research organisations, RDIF goes straight at that gap and gives private investors more confidence to back deeptech alongside it,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president and chief executive officer of Startup Policy, an industry platform that represents India’s new-age companies.