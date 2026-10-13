Govt picks 19 fund managers for ₹1 trillion RDI scheme

The central government’s ₹1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund has selected 19 second-level fund managers (SLFMs) in its first cohort, according to the Ministry of Science & Technology.
A second-level fund manager receives money from the government’s RDI Fund and deploys it to fund startups and companies developing new technologies. The capital can be provided through low-interest loans or equity investments. These fund managers include alternative investment funds (AIFs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and focused research organisations (FROs), such as IIT research parks.