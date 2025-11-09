India to set up govt panel on reforms to help beleaguered real estate projects
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 09 Nov 2025, 01:46 pm IST
The corporate affairs ministry is discussing reforms to expedite stalled real estate projects and improve debt resolution, aiming to restore public confidence. The scale of the troubles in the sector is massive: investments of over ₹4 trillion were stuck in 2023, which has only grown since.
The ministry of corporate affairs has started discussing policy reforms with other ministries and regulators with an aim to speed up completion of stalled real estate projects, revive insolvent developers, and make debt resolution more efficient, said two persons with knowledge of the development.
