India rebukes Pakistan at UN over Kashmir remarks, ‘get over this unhealthy obsession with us’

New Delhi severely rebuked Pakistan at the Geneva meet of the United Nations Human Rights Council over its Kashmir remarks, asking it to get over this “unhealthy obsession with India” and focus on the issues that's plaguing its own country. India also said that Pakistan was a failed state, “surviving on International handouts”.

Speaking at the seventh meeting of the 58th Session of UNHRC, Kshitij Tyagi, Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, continued his rebuttal of Pakistan and said it was regrettable that Pakistan continues to spread falsehoods.

“Instead of its unhealthy obsession with India, Pakistan should focus on providing actual governance and justice to its own people. It is unfortunate that this Council's time continues to be wasted by a failed state which thrives on instability and survives on international handouts,” India said at the UNHRC.

“It is regrettable to see Pakistan's leaders and delegates continuing to spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex….Its rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy, its actions of inhumanity and its governance of incompetence. India remains focused on democracy, progress and ensuring dignity for its people. Values that Pakistan would do well to learn from,” New Delhi said.

India also asserted that J&K and Ladakh will remain integral parts of India.

“As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone,” India said.

The remarks by Tyagi came after India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, reaffirmed on February 19 that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India and strongly condemned Pakistan's misinformation campaigns.