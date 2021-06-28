India records over 40k cases of mucormycosis

“Till today morning (8 am), we have administered more than 32 crores vaccine doses in various categories," said the Union health minister. These include 1,01,98,257 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 72,07,617 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,74,42,767 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 93,99,319 FLWs (2nd dose), and 8,46,51,696 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 19,01,190 for 2nd dose. 8,71,11,445 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,48,12,349 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 6,75,29,713 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 2,34,08,944 for above 60 years (2nd Dose)," he said.

