India refutes reports of Vladimir Putin’s Delhi visit in August 2025, says dates 'under discussion'

India has refuted reports suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit New Delhi at the end of August 2025. According to official sources, no specific date or time has been finalised, and the widely reported August timeline is “incorrect”.

The clarification follows comments made by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his ongoing visit to Moscow, where he held high-level bilateral security talks. Doval reportedly stated that the dates for President Putin’s visit are still being worked out, and no formal announcement has yet been made.

Earlier, Russian news agency Interfax had quoted Doval as saying Putin’s India trip would take place towards the end of 2025, correcting a previous claim that suggested an August visit.

Despite the confusion, the speculation has renewed focus on deepening strategic ties between Moscow and New Delhi at a time of escalating tensions with Washington.

What Was Discussed During Doval’s Visit to Moscow? NSA Ajit Doval’s meetings in Moscow included a high-level discussion with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia's Security Council. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a “special and privileged strategic partnership”, with both officials emphasising the importance of cooperation in a rapidly shifting global order.

“We are committed to further active cooperation in order to form a new, more just and sustainable world order,” Shoigu said in televised remarks, adding that both nations would work together to uphold international law and combat “modern challenges and threats.”

Ajit Doval echoed the sentiment, telling Interfax: “We have now established very good relations, which we value very much—a strategic partnership between our countries.”

Is the US Targeting India Over Russian Oil? NSA Ajit Doval’s remarks from Russia came just one day after US President Donald Trump announced a fresh 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil as a major concern.

The new duties—set to take effect on 28 August 2025—will bring the total US import tariff on Indian goods to a staggering 50%, marking the most severe downturn in India-US trade ties in over two decades.

The White House argues that India's oil trade with Russia undermines American sanctions and foreign policy goals, even as New Delhi maintains that it is acting in its national interest.

The Kremlin swiftly responded, accusing Washington of applying “illegal trade pressure” on India, and defending New Delhi’s right to engage in energy trade with whichever partner it chooses.

Are Indian Companies Still Buying Russian Oil? India, along with China, has been among the largest buyers of Russian seaborne crude since the Ukraine war began in February 2022. However, recent weeks have seen a shift.

According to Bloomberg report citing people in the know, state-owned Indian refiners have halted purchases of Russian oil amid narrowing discounts and intensifying pressure from Washington.

An Indian official familiar with the matter confirmed that oil trade and energy security were on the agenda during Doval’s visit to Moscow, according to Reuters.

What About Defence Ties Between India and Russia? India’s longstanding defence partnership with Russia was also part of Doval’s discussions. A major point of focus remains the delayed delivery of S-400 Triumf missile systems, part of a $5.5 billion deal signed in 2018.

While three units have been delivered, the remaining two are now expected to arrive only in 2026 and 2027, due to supply chain and production setbacks within Russia. Although India has in recent years diversified its defence imports by turning to Western suppliers, Russia remains a key strategic defence partner.

