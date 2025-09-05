India rejects Azerbaijan’s claims of blocking SCO bid, says application ‘under consideration’

India reacted sharply to Azerbaijan's claims of blocking the nation's bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), stating that the “matter continues to be under consideration.”

“Due to time constraint, a decision on the issue could not be taken by Member States in Tianjin. The matter continues to be under consideration by the group," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

What did Azerbaijan claim? On Wednesday, September 3, Azerbaijan accused India of taking “revenge” against it on international platforms due to Baku’s strong ties with Pakistan.

According to a Turkish news outlet, Daily Sabah, Azerbaijan's allegations came after India reportedly blocked Azerbaijan’s bid for full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Which nations are SCO members? SCO has a total of 10 members: China, Russia, four Central Asian Republics – Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan – as well as Belarus and Iran, in addition to India and Pakistan.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev made the accusations against India during his talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the latest SCO Summit in China's Tianjin on Monday, September 1, Anadolu Agency reported.

India-Azerbaijan ties Following the row, Azerbaijani media criticised India’s alleged move, calling it a violation of “multilateral diplomacy,” and linked it to Baku’s support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“We condemn military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that killed and injured several civilians. Being in solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we express condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” Azerbaijan had said in a statement in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, in May.

Azerbaijan's strong "condemnation" of Indian strikes came in response to the nation's launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir – targeting and destroying nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Azerbaijan's statement after Operation Sindoor

