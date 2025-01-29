India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly rejected a Canadian report alleging that the Indian government interfered in Canada's elections. On the contrary, MEA said that it is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs.

"We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs. This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organized criminal activities. We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced," the statement read.

What did Canadian report say about India? The Canadian Commission in the 123-page report stated that after China, India was the second most involved in interfering with Canada's elections. It said, “India is the second most active country engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada. Like the PRC, India is a critical actor on the world stage. Canada and India have worked together for decades, but there are challenges in the relationship. Many of these are long standing and inform India's foreign interference activities.”

The Commission's report also mentioned the expulsion of six Indian diplomats by Canada in October 2024, accusing them of being involved in an Indian government "campaign of violence." In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, condemning Canada's actions as baseless and unacceptable.

"In October 2024, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in reaction to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India," the report alleged.

Furthermore, the report also claimed that India spread disinformation regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, however, the report contradicted itself by saying that Canada could not find a link to a foreign state on his killing.

"Disinformation is also used as a retaliatory tactic, to punish decisions that run contrary to a state's interests. This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven)," the report said.