India rejects OIC's 'unwarranted references' on Jammu & Kashmir1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 08:02 PM IST
India has previously criticised the Jeddah-based OIC for its attempt to interfere and meddle in India’s internal affairs as completely unacceptable
India has assailed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "unwarranted references" to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for allowing Pakistan to hijack and misuse its platform for carrying out Islamabad's "nefarious agenda" against New Delhi.
