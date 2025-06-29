India rejects Pakistan's accusations over Waziristan attack: MEA

India has dismissed Pakistan's accusations of involvement in the June 28 Waziristan attack. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed strong rejection of the claims made by the Pakistan Army.

Published29 Jun 2025, 09:25 AM IST
India has rejected claims by Pakistan that it attempted to blame it for an attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.

