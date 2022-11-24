India rejects report by US Commission on International Religious Freedom

India’s ministry of external affairs dismissed the US government-released report on International Religious freedom, calling it “biased" and driven by a “motivated agenda". Speaking to members of the press, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi accused the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (US CIRF) of misrepresenting facts. He went on to say that the report displayed a lack of understanding of India’s democracy and constitutional frameworks.

