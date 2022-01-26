India reports 11.7% rise in daily Covid cases; Total caseload surges to 40.08 cr

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India reports an 11.7% rise in daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, India added 2,85,914 new Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, India registered 2,55,874 Covid cases in 24 hours. In addition to this, the daily deaths have escalated to 665, taking the overall fatalities count to 4,91,127. India's fatality rate due to Covid-19 has increased to 1.23%.
India added 13,824 active cases in a day. India's Active caseload currently stands at 22,23,018--5.55% of the cumulative Covid caseload.
The number of recoveries shot up to 2,99,073 in a day. Overall, 3.73 crore people have recovered from coronavirus infection in the country as per the government's data.
India's daily positivity rate also rose on Tuesday at 16.16% while the weekly positivity rate stood at 17.33%.
A total of 163.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 93.24 crore people have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 69.31 crore citizens have been fully vaccinated to date.
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. More than 163.63 crore (1,63,63,18,725) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the direct state procurement category.
More than 13.60 crore (13,60,98,246) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
