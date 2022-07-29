India reports 32 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours

India reports 32 Covid-19 deaths in past 24 hours1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
India's active caseload currently stands at 1,43,988.
Covid-19 cases in India continue to follow an upward trend with the country recording 20,409 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. With this, the overall Covid-19 tally has reached to 4,39,79,730 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
At present, the country has a total of 1,43,988 active cases of Covid-19 infections.
A total of 32 Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 5,26,258 since the onset of the pandemic.
In India, the daily positivity rate is 5.12% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.82%, the ministry said. So far, more than 4.33 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 22,697 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.48% at present.
Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 38,63,960 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 203.60 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.
The country has conducted over 87.44 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,98,761 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 195.08 crore (1,95,08,30,825) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.29 crore (7,29,71,110) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.
The central government had reviewed covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing a surge in covid cases and positivity rate, and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. It had directed states and union territories to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and step-up vaccination.
With an increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the union health ministry has also launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.
