India reports over 4,777 new covid cases and 23 deaths in a day
- India's active caseload has declined to 43,994.
NEW DELHI: India has reported around 4,777 new covid cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data stated on Sunday.
The country’s active caseload has declined to 43,994 while total number of covid cases is more than 4.45 crore with 5,28,510 fatalities so far.
While Assam has reported 2,766 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 1,002 active cases. Karnataka has reported 3,095 active cases while Kerala has 14,276 active cases. Maharashtra has 3,709 active cases, Odisha 1,265 cases, Rajasthan with 747 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5,349 active cases; Uttarakhand 1,083 cases, West Bengal has 2,952 active cases so far.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.58 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.63 %.
In the last 24 hours, more than 5,196 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,39,95,610 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 89.36 crore covid tests till date whereas 4,39,95,610 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 217.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
