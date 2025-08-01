India responds coolly to US sanctions on Indian firms: ‘Taken note, looking into it’

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the US sanctions on Indian companies trading with Iran and stated they are reviewing the situation. He did not comment on Trump's remark about India's future oil purchases from Pakistan.

Advertisement

Speaking on sanctions on Indian companies trading with Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted by ANI as saying, “We have taken note of the sanctions, we are looking into it.”

On July 30, the Trump administration announced sanctions against “entities that have traded in Iran's petroleum,” affecting at least six India-based companies and seven others, as per an official release.

It stated that 13 entities involved in the trans-shipment, sale, and purchase of Iranian-origin petrochemicals will be impacted. Apart from India and Iran itself, companies in China, Indonesia, Turkiye, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also affected.

The Trump administration also imposed sanctions on 20 entities involved in Iran's crude oil trade. “The Department of State is imposing sanctions on 20 entities engaged in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, or petrochemical trade and is identifying 10 vessels as blocked property,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Regarding US President Donald Trump's comment that India might buy oil from Pakistan someday, Jaiswal stated, "I have no comments to offer in this matter."

MEA's response comes nearly a day after Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Pakistan on his official TruthSocial handle.

"We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves,” Trump wrote.