India's FIRST response to Trump's additional 25% tariff over Russian oil trade: ‘Unfair, unjustified’

India has responded to US President Trump's additional 25% tariff over its trade in Russian oil, calling the move “extremely unfortunate.”

US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian energy, the White House said Wednesday, hours after talks between the Washington and Moscow over the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough.

The new levy — which will stack on top of a 25% country-specific tariff set to be implemented overnight — will take effect within 21 days, according to an executive order signed by Trump.

“They’re fueling the war machine. And if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Trump said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC, referring to India’s purchases of Russian energy.

What Did India Respond to Trump's Tariff? The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia.

2. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.

3. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.

4. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.