India dismissed recent Washington Post reports alleging its involvement in a failed impeachment plot in the Maldives and covert operations in Pakistan. Refuting the two reports, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the news outlet and the reporter in question appear to nurse a "compulsive hostility" towards India.

Randhir Jaiswal said, "Both the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. You can see a pattern in their activities. I leave you to judge their credibility. As far as we are concerned, they have none," PTI reported.

Washington Post claims The first report in question, suggests India was linked to a conspiracy directed to impeach Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, which failed. The other report dismissed by External Affairs Ministry relates to Indian agents allegedly attempting to eliminate certain terror elements in Pakistan.

The news daily suggested that opposition politicians proposed bribing 40 members of Parliament. Individuals to be bribed included politicians from Muizzu's own party, to vote to impeach him. It drew this inference citing “Democratic Renewal Initiative” document. After months of secret talks, the plotters failed to gather enough votes to impeach the president, PTI quoted The Post as saying.

With respect to allegation about anti-terror activity in Pakistan, Randhir Jaiswal said, "As regards (the report on) Pakistan, I remind you of what Hillary Clinton said -- 'You cannot keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours,'" PTI reported. Charging at Pakistan, Hillary Clinton had made this remark in 2011 when she was serving as the US secretary of state.