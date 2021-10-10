India restarts covid vaccine export

India had begun its domestic vaccination programme in January following which it started sending out doses of vaccines as grants and commercial exports to 95 countries between January and April this year. In all India had sent out more than 66 million vaccine doses when the country was hit by a brutal second wave of covid-19 infections fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant of the corona virus that was first detected in China in late 2019. This made it necessary for authorities to stop exports and focus manufacturing for domestic uses only. India was also hit by a shortage of ingredients – sourced from abroad -- that were required to manufacture anti-covid-19 vaccines. As New Delhi scaled up its vaccine programme, it also worked to ensure vaccine supply lines were kept open which would help speed up vaccine production.

