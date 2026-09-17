India revamps cotton testing labs amid govt’s push for global cotton and textile hub

The Centre has begun a major revamp of the country's cotton fibre testing infrastructure, with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) expediting the modernization of 21 laboratories across key cotton-producing regions, two government officials said.
The project, under the aegis of the Department of Consumer Affairs, will equip laboratories operated by the Textiles Committee, Power Loom Service Centres and the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) with modern testing equipment to assess cotton fibre quality and impurities.