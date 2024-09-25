India rises to third spot, surpasses Japan in Asia Power Index amid economic growth, young population

India has now surpassed Japan to become the third-largest power on the continent, according to the Asia Power Index.
This shift in dynamics reflects India's “increasing geopolitical stature, dynamic growth, youthful population, and expanding economy”, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a release.
“One of the most significant findings in the 2024 Asia Power Index is India’s steady rise in the regional power rankings. Witnessing a gradual rise, India is looking to achieve its full potential and exercise its influence in the region,” the Ministry stated.
The Ministry added that the 2024 Asia Power Index shows India as a “power to reckon with in Asia”, with “immense potential for future growth”.
"The outlook for India is optimistic. With continued economic growth and a burgeoning workforce, India is well-positioned to expand its influence in the years ahead. In particular, India's rising diplomatic influence and its strategic autonomy make it a key player in the Indo-Pacific Region," it added.
The Asia Power Index, launched by the Lowy Institute in 2018, is an annual measure of power dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region. It evaluates 27 countries across the Asia-Pacific, examining their ability to shape and respond to the external environment.
The 2024 edition offers one of the most comprehensive assessments of power distribution in the region to date. Timor-Leste has been included for the first time, reflecting its growing importance in Southeast Asia. The Index focuses on states' material capabilities and the influence they exert on the international stage.
A country's overall power score is derived from a weighted average of resource and influence-based determinants, divided into eight measures encompassing 131 individual indicators. The results offer a nuanced understanding of how countries convert their resources into influence within the Asia-Pacific.
