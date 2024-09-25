India rises to third spot, surpasses Japan in Asia Power Index amid economic growth, young population

India has overtaken Japan to become the third-largest power in the Asia Power Index, driven by its economic growth, youthful population, and geopolitical stature, according to a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Sep 2024, 01:07 PM IST
File image of Indians celebrate the Chandrayan-3 Vikaram Lander's success landing on the Moon in August 2023.
File image of Indians celebrate the Chandrayan-3 Vikaram Lander’s success landing on the Moon in August 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)

India has now surpassed Japan to become the third-largest power on the continent, according to the Asia Power Index.

This shift in dynamics reflects India's “increasing geopolitical stature, dynamic growth, youthful population, and expanding economy”, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a release.

“One of the most significant findings in the 2024 Asia Power Index is India’s steady rise in the regional power rankings. Witnessing a gradual rise, India is looking to achieve its full potential and exercise its influence in the region,” the Ministry stated.

Key Factors Behind India’s Rise

  • Economic Growth: India has shown post-pandemic economic recovery, contributing to a 4.2-point rise in its Economic Capability. India’s massive population and strong GDP growth reinforced its standing as the world’s third-largest economy in PPP terms.
  • Future Potential: India’s Future Resources score increased by 8.2 points, signalling a potential demographic dividend. Unlike its regional competitors, particularly China and Japan, India “benefits from a youthful population that will continue to drive economic growth and labour force expansion in the coming decades,” the ministry noted.

  • Diplomatic Influence: India’s non-aligned strategic posture has allowed New Delhi to navigate complex international waters effectively, the release added. It noted that in 2023, India ranked sixth in terms of diplomatic dialogues, reflecting its active engagement in multilateral forums.
  • Cultural Influence: India’s large population and economic capabilities offer substantial promise. India’s score in cultural influence has also remained relatively strong, underpinned by its global diaspora and cultural exports.

  • Multilateral Diplomacy: India’s role in multilateral diplomacy and security cooperation has been emphasized. India's participation in dialogues and leadership in the Quad has allowed it to play a significant role in regional security dynamics, albeit outside of formal military alliances.
  • Economic Outreach: India's economic outreach, though limited, has seen incremental improvements, particularly in defence sales, such as the BrahMos missile deal with the Philippines, the ministry said. It added that these small developments suggest that “India is beginning to flex its geopolitical muscles beyond its immediate neighbourhood”.

India's Role in Asia

The Ministry added that the 2024 Asia Power Index shows India as a “power to reckon with in Asia”, with “immense potential for future growth”.

"The outlook for India is optimistic. With continued economic growth and a burgeoning workforce, India is well-positioned to expand its influence in the years ahead. In particular, India's rising diplomatic influence and its strategic autonomy make it a key player in the Indo-Pacific Region," it added.

About the Asia Power Index

The Asia Power Index, launched by the Lowy Institute in 2018, is an annual measure of power dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region. It evaluates 27 countries across the Asia-Pacific, examining their ability to shape and respond to the external environment.

The 2024 edition offers one of the most comprehensive assessments of power distribution in the region to date. Timor-Leste has been included for the first time, reflecting its growing importance in Southeast Asia. The Index focuses on states' material capabilities and the influence they exert on the international stage.

A country's overall power score is derived from a weighted average of resource and influence-based determinants, divided into eight measures encompassing 131 individual indicators. The results offer a nuanced understanding of how countries convert their resources into influence within the Asia-Pacific.

Key Takeaways
  • India’s rise in the Asia Power Index reflects significant geopolitical changes.
  • A youthful population and economic growth are key drivers of India’s influence.
  • The 2024 Index highlights India’s strategic role in the Indo-Pacific region.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 01:07 PM IST
India rises to third spot, surpasses Japan in Asia Power Index amid economic growth, young population

