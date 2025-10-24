India plans strict rules for gene, stem cell therapies
Summary
The move aims to regulate cell and gene therapies, and xenografts or animal-to-human transplants. Such therapies are important for treating various cancers, and genetic and degenerative disorders.
New Delhi: India plans to bring the new generation of medical treatments involving gene and stem cell therapies under strict governmental control as the market for such treatments grows.
