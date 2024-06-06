A high-level Canadian parliamentary panel has identified India as the "second biggest foreign threat" to Canada's democracy after China , according to a Hindustan Times report.

In response to this, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement, said that his government takes the issue of foreign interference "very seriously."

NSICOP Report Insights

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), consisting of MPs and senators with top security clearances, released the report amid worsening India-Canada relations, HT said.

This comes amid escalating tensions between the countries after Trudeau last year alleged last year that Indian government agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim New Delhi called "absurd", the paper added.

The report also suggests that some Canadian MPs may have been influenced by foreign countries. Adding that these MPs may have acted inappropriately in their communications with foreign missions, attempted to "improperly influence" colleagues, and shared privileged information with foreign diplomats. Some MPs may have received funding from foreign actors or their proxies, as per the report cited by HT.

China as the Primary Actor

The report was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office in May and recently tabled in Parliament with redactions, as per the paper. It identified China as the "most prolific actor" in foreign interference and noted that the eastern giant's strategies aim to protect and enhance the legitimacy and stability of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“In its efforts to protect and enhance the legitimacy and stability of the CCP domestically and abroad, the PRC employs a comprehensive approach to targeting and leveraging virtually all aspects of Canada’s democratic processes and institutions to advance its strategic interests," it said.

India's Rising Influence

According to the report, India has "emerged as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions and processes," surpassing Russia. India's interference efforts have increased and now extend beyond countering pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, targeting Canadian politicians, ethnic media, and Indo-Canadian communities, HT reported, citing the panel.

"India has emerged as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions and processes, displacing Russia. India’s foreign interference efforts have slowly increased and extended beyond countering pro-Khalistan elements in Canada. These efforts include interfering in Canadian democratic processes and institutions, including through the targeting of Canadian politicians, ethnic media and Indo-Canadian ethnocultural communities," it alleged. The report mentions India 44 times within its 84 pages.

Indian officials have not yet responded to the report. New Delhi has previously dismissed similar allegations and accused Canadian officials of meddling in Indian affairs, contending that Canada harbours Khalistani and other extremist elements.

Other Foreign Interference

The report also highlighted interference by Pakistan, especially in the early phase of the review period, and notes that China, India, Pakistan, and Iran have engaged in "transnational repression".

It references Trudeau's statement on September 18 last year about "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to Nijjar's killing in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Nijjar had been declared a terrorist by India.

Formed in 2018, NSICOP oversees intelligence and security matters. It includes members from the House and the Senate and is chaired by Liberal Party MP David McGuinty.

