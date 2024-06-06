India second biggest threat to Canadian democracy ahead of Russia, claims govt panel report; China still first
Canadian parliamentary panel identifies India as the second biggest foreign threat to Canada's democracy after China. Canada PM Justin Trudeau says, taking issue ‘very seriously’. Pakistan and Iran are other countries named as threats in the NSICOP report.
A high-level Canadian parliamentary panel has identified India as the "second biggest foreign threat" to Canada's democracy after China, according to a Hindustan Times report.