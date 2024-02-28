India seeks permanent solution for public stockholding at the WTO
India has emphasized the essential role of a permanent solution for public stockholding in combating hunger, especially in developing countries.
New Delhi: India has taken a firm stand on finalizing a permanent solution for public stockholding for food security. At the 13th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization, the country argued that the organization's focus should broaden beyond the trade interests of agricultural exporters to address the crucial issues of food security and livelihoods, the commerce ministry said in a statement.