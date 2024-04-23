India seeks 'root cause of rejection' from Singapore, Hong Kong over ban on Everest, MDH masala
The food safety regulators of Singapore and Hong Kong have alleged that MDH and Everest masalas containing pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.
After some varieties of MDH and Everest masala were banned from Singapore and Hong Kong due to quality concerns, the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday sought details from the food safety regulators of the two countries to determine the 'root cause of rejection'.
