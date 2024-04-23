The food safety regulators of Singapore and Hong Kong have alleged that MDH and Everest masalas containing pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.

After some varieties of MDH and Everest masala were banned from Singapore and Hong Kong due to quality concerns, the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday sought details from the food safety regulators of the two countries to determine the 'root cause of rejection'.

The ministry has directed Indian embassies in both Singapore and Hong Kong to send a detailed report on the cause of ban. It has also sought details from MDH and Everest, whose products have been banned.

Also read: Everest says spice mixes are 'safe for consumption' after regulator order in Singapore, ban in Hong Kong The food safety regulators of Singapore and Hong Kong have alleged that four spice-mix products of MDH and Everest masalas containing pesticide 'ethylene oxide' beyond permissible limits.

"Details have been sought from the companies. Root cause of the rejection and corrective actions will be determined along with the exporters concerned," a commerce ministry official said.

Also read: Do MDH, Everest masala cause cancer? Why have Hong Kong, Singapore banned some Indian spices? Explained According to news agency PTI's report citing an official, the commerce ministry has sought technical details, analytical reports and the details of the exporters whose consignments have been rejected.

Details from Singapore Food Agency and Centre for Food Safety, and Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Hong Kong have also been sought, the official said.

The ministry official, according to the report, said that an industry consultation is also scheduled to discuss the issue of mandatory testing of ethylene oxide in spice shipments to Singapore and Hong Kong.

India is world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices.

The Spices Board of India is also looking into the ban.

The Food safety regulator of Hong Kong has asked consumers not to buy these products and traders not to sell, while the Singapore Food Agency has directed a recall of the products.

In 2022-23 fiscal, India exported spices worth nearly ₹32,000 crore. Chilli, cumin, spice oil and oleoresins, turmeric, curry powder and cardamom are major spices exported from India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

