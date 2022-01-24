Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India reports a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload for the second consecutive day as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health. India added a total of 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in a day. Whereas, the daily caseload on Sunday (Jan 23), Saturday (Jan 22), and Friday (Jan 21) was at 3.33 lakh, 3.37 lakh, and 3.47 lakh, respectively. With a tally of 39.54 million, India is the second worst-hit country after the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India reports a decline in its daily Covid-19 caseload for the second consecutive day as per the data by the Union Ministry of Health. India added a total of 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in a day. Whereas, the daily caseload on Sunday (Jan 23), Saturday (Jan 22), and Friday (Jan 21) was at 3.33 lakh, 3.37 lakh, and 3.47 lakh, respectively. With a tally of 39.54 million, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

The country reported 439 deaths, taking the overall Covid-19 fatalities count to 4,89,848. Whereas the active cases surged to 22,49,335 after an increase of 62,130 cases in a span of 24 hours on Monday. The daily number of recoveries also saw an increase at 2,43,495. So far, 3,68,04,145 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The country reported 439 deaths, taking the overall Covid-19 fatalities count to 4,89,848. Whereas the active cases surged to 22,49,335 after an increase of 62,130 cases in a span of 24 hours on Monday. The daily number of recoveries also saw an increase at 2,43,495. So far, 3,68,04,145 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

India's active caseload stands at 5.69% and the recovery rate is at 93.07%. However, India's daily positivity rate has increased to 20.75% from 17.78% on Sunday. India conducted as many as 14,74,753 tests in the past 24 hours. Altogether, 71.69 crore Covid tests have been done since March 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's active caseload stands at 5.69% and the recovery rate is at 93.07%. However, India's daily positivity rate has increased to 20.75% from 17.78% on Sunday. India conducted as many as 14,74,753 tests in the past 24 hours. Altogether, 71.69 crore Covid tests have been done since March 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, more than 162.73 crore (1,62,73,06,725) of Covid-19 vaccines have been provided to states and union territories through the Government of India (free of cost) and the direct state procurement category. And, over 13.88 crore (13,83,03,116) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, more than 162.73 crore (1,62,73,06,725) of Covid-19 vaccines have been provided to states and union territories through the Government of India (free of cost) and the direct state procurement category. And, over 13.88 crore (13,83,03,116) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Moreover, with the administration of more than 71 lakh Doses (71,10,445) of Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 162.26 crore.

Moreover, with the administration of more than 71 lakh Doses (71,10,445) of Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 162.26 crore. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus