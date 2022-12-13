India sees most deaths due to cervical cancer, early diagnosis manageable: NTAGI chief2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 03:46 PM IST
National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr NK Arora said on Tuesday that cervical cancer is manageable if the disease is diagnosed early. The NTAGI chief also said that screening to detect cervical cancer is important after the age of 35. He added that the screening needs to be taken as a mission as “India has the largest burden of deaths due to cervical cancer."