India sees over 30% uptick in bookings since Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam lift visa requirements
Recent announcements by Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka have contributed to surge in travellers. Iran is also considering canceling visa requirements for visitors from 33 new countries, including India.
With the holiday season in place, it is seen that Indians are opting for visa-free destinations as their ideal choice of international destination. As per MakeMyTrip, countries that removed visa requirements for travelers from India have seen over 30 percent positive uptick in terms of searches and bookings.