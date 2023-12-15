Hello User
India sees over 30% uptick in bookings since Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam lift visa requirements

Sanchari Ghosh , Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Recent announcements by Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka have contributed to surge in travellers. Iran is also considering canceling visa requirements for visitors from 33 new countries, including India.

Iran is also likely to cancel visa requirements for visitors from 33 new countries, including India.

With the holiday season in place, it is seen that Indians are opting for visa-free destinations as their ideal choice of international destination. As per MakeMyTrip, countries that removed visa requirements for travelers from India have seen over 30 percent positive uptick in terms of searches and bookings.

Ahead of the Christmas vacation, several Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka have recently announced that they are implementing visa-free entry for visitors from India and other countries.

Adding to this list, Iran and Indonesia are too considering to cancel visa requirements for visitors from 33 and 20 countries, including India respectively. Iran's decision follows a similar visa waiver implemented by Kenya who is set to remove visa requirements for international visitors from 1 January.

While speaking to Mint, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said, “Countries that have removed visa requirements for travelers from India, including Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and now Malaysia, have seen a 30%+ positive uptick in searches and bookings on our platform."

"This positive traction aligns with expectations, as visa-free entry, supported by enabling factors such as the availability of direct flights, reduces hassles as well as costs. For instance, the approximate visa cost for a family of four traveling to Thailand was Rs. 20,000. Therefore, it's not surprising that Thailand, despite already having a large number of travelers, has still seen a boost in bookings. The sustained week-on-week trends confirm that the surge is real and will continue," he added.

Flight rates to Thailand

Speaking of current flight rates to Thailand, a nonstop ticket from Mumbai to Bangkok costs between 28,000 and 35,000 during the holiday season i.e. from 17 December to 4 January. From Delhi, the flights costs somewhere between 31,000 to 43,000, while from Bengaluru, the price ranges between 32,000- 60,000, as per Google Flights. From Kolkata, the price fares between 27,000 to 32,000.

Flight rates to Vietnam

As per Google flights, currently flight from Mumbai to Hanoi is 50,000 for non-stop flight while 55,000- 78,000 for layer over flights. From Delhi, the flight cost ranges between 44,000- 63,000 for non-stop or one stop flights. From Bengaluru, the price ranges between 50,000- 80,000 while from Kolkata, it costs 45,000- 65,000.

Flight rates to Sri Lanka

As per Google flights, currently flight from Mumbai to Colombo ranges from 35,000-68,000. In Delhi, the flight costs ranges from 42,000- 75,000, while usually the least expensive flights for similar trips to Colombo cost between 24,500– 31,000. From Bengaluru, price ranges around 40,000 for a round trip while from Kolkata, it ranges between 37,000-57,000.

Flight rates to Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had announced that the citizens of China and India have been granted visa-free entry to Malaysia for a duration of up to 30 days from December 1. The flight rate from Mumbai to Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur ranges from 30,000- 36,000 for a round trip while from Delhi, the flight would cost somewhere between 30,000- 51,000. From Bengaluru city, the flight cost ranges between 32,000-45,000 while from Kolkata, the flight fare ranges from 27,000- 50,000.

