2025 to be India’s year in semiconductors and data protection: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gulveen Aulakh , Subhash Narayan 11 min read 14 Jan 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Summary
- First India-made chips to roll out by August
- Digital personal data protection (DPDP) rules to come into effect by July
- Incentive package for component manufacturing expected in Budget
- New, faster versions of Vande Bharat to be launched
- Safety of railway operations to get over ₹1 trillion investment
With India set to produce its first chip by August, 2025 will be the country’s year in semiconductors, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology, railways, and information & broadcasting, said in an interview with Mint. This will pave the way for India to take the world stage in this field, alongside the US, China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
