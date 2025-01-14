Will upgrading of the tracks come along with equipping the entire network with the indigenously designed automatic train protection (ATP) system - Kavach - that will help in reducing train accidents?

We started with a newer version of Kavach 4.0 in July last year after two and half years of research and use-case tests. And so far, we have covered 5,000 track km with Kavach. We should not look at Kavach as just one device. Along with installing Kavach devices on locos, we have to set up telecom towers every five km or three km to make radio signals clearer. An optical fibre network has to be established and at each station, data centres have to be created. But the good part is that all the hardware required for the Kavach system is being made in India. It took us about two and a half years to perfect it. But this milestone has been reached much faster than Europeans or Japanese who took more than 20 years to perfect ATP and roll them out on their networks. We intend to cover the entire railway network with the Kavach system in six years.