India sends specialists, nursing assistant to Bangladesh for treatment of Dhaka plane crash burn victims

India has sent a medical team consisting of two specialists and a nursing assistant from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, to assist with the treatment of the burn victims of the Bangladesh plane crash tragedy, that occurred on July 21. The team landed in Dhaka on Wednesday.

They will begin their work at a designated hospital treating the patients from Thursday morning (July 24), reported ANI.

The team's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the training jet crash in Dhaka that killed at least 29 people, and injured 171 others.

Dhaka plane crash The tragic incident occurred after a Bangladesh Air Force training jet — F-7 — smashed in northern Dhaka's Milestone School and College premises, shortly after takeoff.

Most of the people injured in the crash are students who are now admitted in various hospitals in Dhaka. Among those injured were teachers, school staff, firefighters, police, army, maids, electricians, and others, reported PTI.

PM Narendra Modi condoles deaths On July 21, PM Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

"A team of burn-specialist Doctors and Nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims", the Indian High Commission in Dhaka had said in a Facebook post.

Onlookers gather at the gravesite of Md Ashikur Rahman Umair and two others who died after a military training jet crashed into their educational institution, in Dhaka on July 23, 2025. Grief gave way to anger in Bangladesh on July 22, a day after a fighter jet crashed into a school, killing 31 people, mostly children, in the country's deadliest aviation accident in decades. Most of the victims were pupils who had just been let out of class when the Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft slammed into the Milestone School and College. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

"They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendations for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary", it added.

How did the F-7 fighter jet crash? The Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon, shortly after takeoff.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash.