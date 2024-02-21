India to sign long-term deal for buying key fertilizer input from Mauritania
Centre ready to bear fertilizer subsidy bill to protect farmers’ interest, says union chemicals and fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya
New Delhi: India is planning to ink a long-term contract with Mauritania for importing rock phosphate, a key fertilizer ingredient, after the Ukraine war and Red Sea crisis hit supplies and pushed up global prices, union chemicals and fertilizers minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in an interview.