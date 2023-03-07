India showcases military prowess with successful MRSAM firing test

India showcases military prowess with successful MRSAM firing test2 min read . 10:36 AM IST
The Indian Navy successfully undertook Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) fired from INS Visakhapatnam validating the capability to engage Anti Ship Missiles.
MRSAM was jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) reflecting IndianNavy's commitment to aatmanirbhar, the army informed.
Earlier in a press statement released in February, the army noted, "The MRSAM weapon system which is also called the 'Abhra' Weapon System is a state-of-the-art medium-range air defence weapon system and is a joint venture of DRDO and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners including MSMEs."
In February, according to the news agency, ANI, Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC-in-C of the Eastern Command, emphasized during his initial visit to the MRSAM Regiment that India's defense industry has taken a significant step towards indigenization, and that the country will soon achieve self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing as a result.
Earlier in December, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) recently produced and released the 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Kit for the Indian Armed Forces.
The Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) is a supersonic missile that can be launched vertically with a rapid response time and is intended to intercept various airborne threats such as guided bombs, aircraft, missiles, and helicopters. It has different variations for use by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The MRSAM weighs 275 kg and possesses a range of 70 km, a length of 4500 mm, dual guidance (command and active radar seeker), TVC and Aerodynamic control, and dual pulse propulsion with a solid motor.
A research website, Airforce Technology reported that in February 2009, a contract was signed for the MRSAM programme, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) agreeing to purchase 450 MRSAMs and 18 firing units for over $2bn.
IAI and DRDO carried out three flight tests of the MRSAM weapon system in July 2016 to validate all missile components at the Integrated Test Range off Odisha Coast, India.
Additionally, in January 2019, IAI agreed to a $93m contract with the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard to provide maintenance and other services for various MRSAM sub-systems, with the Indian Navy successfully test-firing LRSAM from INS Chennai in January 2019.
