India showed great global leadership in response to Covid: Gates Foundation CEO5 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 08:57 PM IST
Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said India has showed great global leadership in response to the coronavirus pandemic
Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said India has showed great global leadership in response to the coronavirus pandemic
Listen to this article
India showed great global leadership in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and if there was a UN-mandated sustainable development goal for its management, then the country would have registered tremendous success, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said on Tuesday.