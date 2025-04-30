India shuts airspace for Pakistan-run flights, military aircraft till 23 May

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting its airspace to all aircraft registered, operated, or leased by Pakistan, including commercial airlines and military flights.

This closure, effective from April 30 to May 23, 2025, is a significant escalation amid heightened tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

“INDIAN AIRSPACE NOT AVBL FOR PAKISTAN REGISTERED ACFT AND ACFT OPERATED/OWNED OR LEASED BY PAKISTAN AIRLINES/OPERATORS INCLUDING MILITARY FLIGHTS.” the official statement read.

Indian authorities have barred Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace, compelling carriers such as Pakistan International Airlines to reroute flights via longer paths through China and Sri Lanka, thereby increasing operational costs and flight durations.

Pakistan Closed Airspace on April 24 The move follows Pakistan’s April 24 decision to close its airspace to Indian aircrafts and suspend bilateral agreements. Islamabad closed its air space for Indian airlines and rejected New Delhi's suspension of a critical water sharing treaty.

Pakistan had said it was closing its air space to Indian-owned or operated airlines, suspending all trade including through third countries and halting special South Asian visas issued to Indian nationals.

Pakistan’s closure of airspace to Indian flights has already forced hundreds of Indian flights to divert, incurring substantial additional fuel and time costs. The situation remains volatile, with military alertness heightened on both sides.

US Dials Pakistan This evening, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the conversation, the Pakistani Prime Minister urged the United States to impress upon India the need to dial down its rhetoric and act responsibly amid the escalating tensions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The discussion underscored Pakistan’s call for restraint and de-escalation to prevent further deterioration of the already fragile situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Gilgit, Skardu isolated as PIA scraps services Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended all flights to Gilgit, Skardu, and other northern areas amid escalating operational challenges linked to heightened security concerns in the region.

In addition to halting domestic flights to northern Pakistan-administered Kashmir, PIA has begun rerouting its international flights through Chinese airspace to circumvent Indian airspace, which has been closed to Pakistani carriers following diplomatic tensions with India.

The first flight to adopt this new route was a Lahore to Kuala Lumpur service, carrying over 120 passengers. While this strategic shift ensures operational continuity, it has resulted in longer flight times and increased fuel consumption, thereby raising costs for the airline.